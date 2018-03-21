Speech to Text for Cleanup continues in Limestone County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight - waay 31 is following the recovery process from monday's severe weather... here's an overhead look at the damage in marshall county -- outside of albertville... with the last 2 hours -- the national weather service confirmed 11 tornadoes touched down in north alabama on monday... only 2 counties -- dekalb and lauderdale -- didn't see tornadoes.... thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer... and i'm demetria mcclenton.... with that -- it's day two of tornado clean up in the towns of ardmore and elkmont in limestone county.... right now, the prepare and respond disaster relief team out of madison county is helping pick up debris in those areas crews are cutting down large tree limbs and making piles so they can burn smaller limbs. waay 31's brittany collins spoke with emergency management officials who say debris has always been a big issue in limestone county after severe weather hit. ema officials tell me in the past, there's been alot more debris than this after a tornado hits. families i spoke to said it could be a long time before everything is back to normal again. pkg billy pitts: this pile is for...i think he's going to use it for firewood. to roast marshmallows. billy pitts has a long way to go... before his family's yard is clear of debris we started around 8 yesterday morning and worked until about 4:30. limbs aren't the only thing they're having to pick up. limestone county crews have already started to pick up small piles of debris left along the side of the road. rita white,ema: they don't need to block the ditches because if we did have rain, we don't want them to fill the ditches up with debris. in 2011 and 2014, so many homes were damaged from storms that the limestone county commission had to hire contractors to help clean up the debris. this year, volunteers from madison county are assisting. they just need to burn the vegetative debris. be very cautious with construction debris and burning it. one of the contractors came by to tell us. he brought his saw mine wouldn't start nats pitts and his family aren't giving up until their yard is completelycleaned up... we're going to work until we give out today. trying to get everything on the side of the road because the county is going to pick all up. look live containers with chemicals inside should not be burned or left on the side of the road.officials are asking that you take those to the landfill. reporting in limestone county bc waay 31