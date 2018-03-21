Speech to Text for Wednesday 5 PM Weather Update

transparency. thanks stephen! a freeze warning is in effect for the entire tennessee valley, effective from 2 am through 8 am thursday morning. temperatures will chill into the upper 20s and lower 30s, meaning potential damage to your new spring plants. it also means a need for jackets and coats this evening and tomorrow morning. this evening will cool from 50s to 40s. the blustery wind will subside before 9 pm. the calmer wind beneath a clear sky will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s tomorrow morning. expect 30s as you're heading out the door thursday morning. we will warm through the 40s to near 50 through noon and then toward 60 in the afternoon. the storm system that produced the tornadoes here in the tennessee valley on monday is organizing along the mid-atlantic coast into another nor'easter. that nor'easter will bring another round of heavy, wet snow to the northeast from washington to new york to boston. the cold wind on the back side of that developing storm is funneling colder air into the tennessee valley. as the developing storm system moves away from us, our wind will subside this evening. the calmer wind will allow the cooling to happen faster tonight and thursday morning.