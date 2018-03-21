Speech to Text for Doug Jones Hits Gun Violence in First Speech

new at five... fresh off the floor from his first speech as a u-s senator -- waay 31 was able to speak to senator doug jones over the phone... waay 31's marylee adams is live in the studio with what the senator had to say... senator jones told me he was extremely passionate and emotional when taking the senate floor today. and that he made a deliberate decision to focus on gun violence in his first address. "i believe we finally reached a tipping point regarding gun violence now." jones called on the president and both parties to take action following last month's deadly school shooting in parkland florida. "these young men and women are awakening the conscious of men and women in america regarding gun violence." jones said both sides should focus on keeping weapons out of the hands of potentially dangerous people instead of banning certain weapons. he said no ban will pass through congress. and called out organinzations for using scare tactics. "please stop using scare tactics to try and convince law abiding gun owners that the federal government is hell bent on taking their guns away, it is simply not going to happen." jones, even expanded the call to end gun violence beyond schools. "we fail the abused women, men, and children of our society when we let family or relationship problems lead to a murder....we fail veterans and others in society suffering from depression or post-traumatic stress who decide that life is simply not worth living." he even addressing the gun death rate here in alabama, which is currently the 2nd highest in the country and on the rise. a problem jones hopes to fix through legislation in the coming months. when i asked senator jones about how he plans to direclty help fix the gun death rate in alabama, he told me the first step is to fix the system and inforce laws that are already in the books such a background checks. he believes they should be in place for all gun sales and transfers. live in the studio, marylee adams waay