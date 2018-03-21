Speech to Text for Sand Mnt Damage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new tonight... more details on the damage left behind from monday's severe weather -- as neighbors in albertville are coming together to help clean up the mess... waay 31's scottie kay talked with some of those neighbors who received the most damage --and what's being done to get things back to normal... sk on cam: "this tree is just one of many that were uprooted here on whitesville road after monday night's storm... and neighbors tell me they're expecting a long clean-up process." sot "strong winds and then we hear like cracking and our house starts shaking. my brother was freaking out." hannah connolly says she and her family were crammed into a bathroom during monday night's storm that uprooted most of the trees in their front yard, damaged the fence around their backyard, and broke a bedroom window... sot "it's sad but i mean it could've been so much worse for us. our neighbors, two houses down, lost their roof, and i mean i'm glad that didn't happen to us and you know we are praying for them." we talked to one of those neighbors whose roof was damaged.. and he told us he didn't expect the storm to be that bad... sot "in the storm shelter, it was very quiet and no problem. but when we got out it was a different story." lenny kubik says that's when he realized his roof had been damaged and the ceiling in his living room had caved in... sot "the water was gushing down onto the floor." and it wasn't just his homehis barn and a car were also damaged... sot "the door flew up in the air and came down, 'pow,' like a fly swatter on the car. it broke the windshield, put bunches of dents in the roof of the car, tore off the spoiler of the car." but after all of the damage, kubik says he's lucky to have help from his family.. sot "they took care of me. they worked out in what was awful conditions. it was still raining, it was very cold." and even some strangers offered a helping hand... sot "those fellas were repairing tornado damage just to get people back and tight in their housesfor free!" sot "you never know how good your community is until stuff like this happens." both kubik and connolly say they're just thankful everyone is okay... sot "i don't know how our house is untouched. like the tree being four foot away from the door. like four more foot and it was inside our house and we would be having to find somewhere else. so, thankfully, it looks like we got god and he just works crazy like that." sk on cam: "neighbors tell me they're grateful their homes are still livable, and even more grateful for each otheras they work together through the clean-up process... reporting in albertville, sk,