Speech to Text for Hazel Green Damages

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight -- the national weather service says there's evidence that nearly a dozen tornadoes struck alabama monday -- and it's still counting... the weather service says survey teams found at least eleven tornado tracks in the tennessee valley. the tally could increase since teams are still assessing damage... thanks for joining us! i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. many people are still picking up the pieces after those tornados swept across the tennessee valley -- damaging homes, parks and business in the process. billy hunter ball park in hazel green is just one of the many places facing damage right before the park's opening day... waay 31's meghan dooley joins us live from the park with more on how park officials plan to raise money to fix the damage... you can see behind me the park already has a fencing company out to fix the damages as they're preparing for a tournament this weekend. but paying for those expenses is another story. sot - "we just have to pull it together, work as a group and get everything that we can done." jeff and other members of the park were devestated when they heard the park was hit by the storm.... sot - "we didn't have time to think anything, we just had to come up here and start the process to get it done." last march -- the park received extensive storm damage -- the communityraised thousands of dollars to fix the damage to the fence and other areas of the park -- only for the same fence to come down on monday... even though the damage isn't as bad, they're looking at raising money all over again.. sot - "we'll have to do donations, we'll have to set up some kind of little raffles or something to try and help pay for the fence. the county does help us sometimes and we're thankful for that but more or less we're funded by ourselves." and they're confident the community will come together to support them -- just as they did before.. sot - "we got a great group of people here and an awesome community so it'll all work its way through." the park's opening day is at the end of next week. live in hazel green, meghan dooley, waay