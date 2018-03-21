Speech to Text for Dreamvision

a shoals business man pled guilty -- to swindling at least 40 victims out of millions of dollars-- while promising a theme park in the shoals -- that never happened. according to the alabama securities commission...br yan robinson pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud. he will serve a ten year sentence, plus pay back the seven million dollars he owes investors. thanks for joining us, i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer waay31's breken terry shows us how some people in florence thought his plans wereempty promises from the beginning. bryan robinson partnered up with a company called dreamvision back in 2015-- planning to build a 3.5 billion dollar theme park for the shoals-- robinson along with the silanksas brother of dreamvision held a new conference-- showing their plans for an amusement park called dreamvision soundscape but as we reported earlier, they never had their plans for dreamvision soundscape trade marked--some people in the shoals tell us they knew from the beginning something wasn't right. barber- they were ill prepared for the annoucement. none of their preperations looked professional it was pretty laughable actually. they never had one second of credibility in my opinion. the alabama securities commission began investigating robinson in 2016 for selling unregistered securities in a real estate program. they sent him a cease and desist order that led to an investigation that uncovered other investments, including the theme park planned for muscle shoals. officials say robinson was accused of taking investors funds and using them for personal expenses or financing other investments. as part of a plea deal, robinson was sentenced to ten years in prison, must pay back over seven million dollars to his investors and is banned from the securities industry in alabama. barber- you just gotta be careful, but that one actually looked so bad i don't see how anybody fell for it. the alabama securities commission said robinson's investors trusted him with their life savings and this type of conduct will not be tolerated in the state.