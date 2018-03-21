Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: A Family's Fight Against Cystic Fibrosis

imagine losing nearly all of your siblings to cystic fibrosis, a genetic condition that makes it difficult to breathe. there are some treatments, but so far, no cure. today we introduce you to one woman working to change that. "my mom had nine children, yeah, it was a big family." vo/narration...... wanda o'neal gets emotional when talking about her eight siblings. wanda o'neal, phd in: :09 out: :14 "i knew that my sisters and brothers had cystic fibrosis." vo/narration...... in fact, six out of the nine children were diagnosed with the debilitating lung disease. wanda o'neal, phd "my sister nancy, she was the first to pass away." vo/narration...... one by one, wanda watched helplessly as five of her siblings became sick with pneumonia, eventually succumbing to c-f. wanda o'neal, phd "they were just so brave." vo/narration...... searching for a way to turn tragedy into triumph, wanda has dedicated her life to c-f research at the university of north carolina. wanda o'neal, phd "we're making steps." vo/narration...... graphic: in: :54 out: :58 amazingly, wanda's 50-year old brother mike is living with c-f. her team of researchers is working to identify what's helped him survive. researchers are also taking the c-f-t-r protein that's defective in patients and altering it in the lab so it works better to keep mucus in the lungs hydrated. u-n-c scientists are collaborating with drug companies on treatments that would make the defective protein work better in patients. cg richard boucher, md dir. of the unc marsico lung institute "we're developing the technology to actually personalize it, to tailor the optimal therapy for that person." vo/narration...... wanda says she will never stop working to find a cure for c-f, with the memory of her siblings pushing her on. wanda o'neal, phd "it makes a difference that people still remember them for the people that they were, not the disease that they had." vo/narration...... a family's fight, inspiring hope in the battle against cystic fibrosis. the u-n-c researchers say the new treatments should be available in three to five years. the hope is to extend the life span of patients from their 40's