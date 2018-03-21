Clear

6 Tornadoes Confirmed In Alabama

Posted: Wed Mar 21 06:44:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Mar 21 06:44:25 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

we now know that six confirmed tornadoes were big factors in the destruction done around the tennessee valley. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live in ardmore this morning where an ef-2 tornado struck northern limestone county. will? and this wasn't the only ef-2 tornado in our viewing area. another hit over in marshall county. that's on top of four other ef-1 tornadoes that struck franklin, morgan and madison counties. here in limestone county, the weather service determined that the tornado started near the lauderdale-limestone border. by the time it got to oak grove road, surveyors said the tornado had multiple vortices and created two paths of destruction. fortunately, folks in the storm's path took the necessary precautions and there were no reported injuries in any of the six spots where a tornado touched down. reporting live in ardmore, will robinson-smith, waay 31
