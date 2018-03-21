Speech to Text for Huntsville Board of Education

civil rights. huntsville city schools board of education member pam hill could be facing censorship by state and city superintendent s ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now outside the school board's headquarters with more on what the potential censorship could mean for hill ... hat's right according to documents waay 31 got from huntsville city schools ... hill's possible censorship is based on violations to school board governance laws and personal conduct violations ... the censorship documents were submitted by board president elisa ferrell ... ferrell told waay 31 the district is at risk of losing its accreditation because of these issues ... and after a year of mediation ... she still didn't see improvements in hill's behavior ... she says that's why she's taking this step ... as of now hill is not commenting on this issue ... waay 31 will continue to bringyou more on this story as it develops ... live in hsv ss