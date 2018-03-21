Speech to Text for Austin Bombing Suspect Dead

at the breaking news desk with what we are learning. austin police confrim the 24 year old serial bomber set off an explosive device in his vehicle as swat team members closed in on him early this morning. austin police are warning the public that there may be other package bombs out there and to warning the public to remain vigilant. we have also just learned police identified the man late tuesday night- and were able to close in on him based on packages he sent from fed ex. police also say through the use of cell phone technology, they found him at a hotel.. shortly before 3 this morning austin police sent a tweet saying they are working an officer involved shooting..durin g the confrontation police say shots were fiired. the police chief also said an officer recieved minor injuries as this unfolded. right now- still a very active scene with dozens of law enforcement on the scene. 5 bombings in just 19 days killed two people.. this morning president trump is tweeting his praise of law enforcement after the bombers deaths. in a tweet this morning, the president said: "austin bombing suspect is dead. great job by law enforcement and all concerned." austin police say they are not releasing his identity unily family is notified. right now police are still working to determine a motive.