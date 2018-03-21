Speech to Text for Tornado Sirens Down in Madison County

new details on what's becoming an old story for people in madison county. the emergency management agency is shaking its head once again as an upset public demands to know why tornado sirens failed during severe weather! waay 31's sarah singleterry got some answers from the e-m-a - and learned the agency is still millions of dollars away from a lasting solution... gina malone "we actually have no tv here ... so we rely on the sirens ..." emergency sirens that are supposed to help save people's lives but aren't working. e-m-a told waay 31 it was because of a maintenance issue ... but this isn't the agency's first vague explanation ... in november 2016 a siren failure left thousands of people in danger across madison county ... then ... it was an issue with the siren's programming ... today, ema said monday's issue is a mechanical problem ... this time it knocked out three sirens. one atoakwood university ... one on slaughter road near creekwood homes ... and one at owens cross roads schools ... all three are under repair ... one of them's near where gina works on slaughter road ... standup: gina works at an outdoor plant nursurey and as you can see ... most of the business is outside ... she says that even with new technology on televisions and cell phones ... she still counts on cell phones to work when severe weather strikes .. gina malone "we have a lot of employees who work outside so not being able to in enough time to get them in and out of the weather and potentially dangerous situations is definitely kind of scary ... waay 31 found out it would cost over two million dollars for the county to get all new sirens ... 20-25 thousand dollars each to replace the more than 100 across the county. e-m-a told us it runs daily diagnostic tests and monthly drills. it also does complete maintenance checks on the sirens every three years. but even with all those tests, ema still cannot give a definitive answer as to why the sirens continue to fail ... and until then ... malone says she's going to have to turn to other ways to get her warnings... gina malone "definitely need to look into one of those weather radios ... that would definitely be a good idea." in huntsville ss waay