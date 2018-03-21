Speech to Text for Crimson Tide

believe it or not...spring is here!...just over two months removed from the national title game...the crimson tide kicked off the second season today...opening spring practices here in tuscaloosa... and as you can imagine...after tua tagovailoa etched his name in the history books for that second half comeback to win it all...the questions will be comin' all offseason in regards to who's gettin' the nod under center... however that battle might have to be put on hold for awhile after today's news... "tua hurt his thumb today in practice," saban said. "we're taking him to birmingham to get him evaluated. it's probably going to require some time for him to get back. i don't want to speculate on what the injury might be, but most of the time when these type things happen, it takes a little while for them to come back." coach continued to say that the big issue here is whether or not tua will be able to throw the ball...because with the thumb injury he could struggle to grip the ball... however once the health of his thumb becomes a little more clear...and he's able to get back on the field...saban didn't mince words about how they'll go about handling the competition between the two signal callers... "he and jalen were splitting reps," saban said. "we're givin both guys an opportunity to see how they compete and how they do. we don't have any decisions. we're not speculating on any decisions. we're just going to be fair and honest in terms of how we give both players a chance to compete." so as the tide open spring practice...we're shown right away...the importance of two quarterbacks...a nd how quickly things can change under center for the tide no matter who eventually wins that job... guys...back to you...