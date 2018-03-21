Speech to Text for Tuesday 10 PM Weather Update
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.
to the u.s. department of education civil rights.
Our Wednesday will start near freezing with wind chills in the 20s! That means we will need jackets and coats!
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.