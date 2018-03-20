Speech to Text for Morgan County Damage

rain gets here. many are now finding out just how much damage was done -- after tornadoes ripped through parts of the tennessee valley... waay 31's marylee adams was in morgan county all day surveying the damage -- and found one house that beat all of the odds... marylee: as i was driving around falkville today i ran into the morgan county sheriff who directed me to one of the roads with the most significant storm damage. and that's where i found this home behind me. it's right along evergreen road and is amazingly still intact, but everything around it went down like a domino effect. vo: i spoke to the homeowner who did not want to go on camera, but she told me she was at in a nearby shelter when the storm passed through monday night. when she was ready to go back to her home, she was informed she wasn't allowed to yet because of downed trees. when she did arrive with her daughter and son in law, they couldn't believe their eyes, almost every tree, many over 50 years old, were uprooted and laying all over her yard and home. i spoke to the home owner's son in law who said the most amazing part has been the outpouring of help from people they don't even know. sot: "there were several crews.. neighbors working on a house trying to clear a tree off a rough and after they finished there they came down, the whole bunch of them and we immediately started getting to work clearing her drive way and other things in order for her to get into her house. it was quite a community togetherness...it was just amazing...it really was." marylee: now in the last few hours since i've been here, i've seen several other neighbors and crews coming by to help, some men even bringing their chain saws and just getting straight to work. the family also told me the only possibly fatality is their cat which was inside of the garage, but their praying she made it out ok. in morgan county, marylee adams waay 31 news.