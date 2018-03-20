Speech to Text for Foreign exchange student

falkville, and cedar creek lake... thanks for joining us, i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. a teenager in albertville experienced a tornado for the very first time -- and even witnessed some of the storm's worst damage. waay 31's scottie kay talked with the teen about his experience -- and what happened to his home... sot "a tree fell on the house, and later on, the porch was gone. where the cars were, the garage was also gone. everything fly away and as you can see here, everything's a mess." that's what happened to dario perez's house monday night... but perez wasn't home at the time... instead, he was at a friend's house nearby... sot "we turned on the news and they were like, 'a tornado's coming' and i was like, 'oh, okay, i've never been through one of these.' so i didn't know what to do." perez, who is a foreign exchange student from spain, says he's never experienced weather quite like this before... so he decided to follow his friend's lead... sot "we just went to like a storm shelter. it was a closet. so i was kind of afraid because i didn't feel secure in a closet at a friend's house without knowing how to do." but after getting a text from his host family about the damage at their home, he was worried... sot "i don't know what's going on with my house. i would like to be there, but i'm at a friend's house." however, he says he felt much better after receiving another text that said his host family was okay... sot "they're okay, i'm okay, i have a house worth to live in, so i'm good." perez tells me he's just glad his host family wasn't injured.. but he says this is something he'll never forget... reporting in albertville, sk, waay