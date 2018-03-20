Speech to Text for American Idol

because of our severe weather - there's a good chance you missed american idol. but if you did dvr the midnight replay - you met a 23- year-old from union grove who made a big impression during his american idol debut. waay 31's scottie kay got the chance to sit down with brandon elder -- to talk about his journey to the show... and learned why people -- think he can win it all! "from a kid who used to play sports here to a man who comes back to play his music, hometown hero, brandon elder, of union grove, alabama, may soon be headed to hollywood." "i played a lot of sports in high school, too, and so kind of just didn't think it was the cool thing to do, so all of my singing was just in the locker room." that's what union grove native brandon elder says about the start of his musical career... "eventually, some of my friends were like, 'hey, man, you can kind of sing pretty good,' and i was like, 'okay, cool, whatever.' i thought they were lying to me." but he decided to pursue music anyway.. and others are glad he did... "i was like, 'who is this guy?' and then i started listening and i found out more about him, and i was like, 'i've got to listen to him more.'" he told me he didn't expect this popularity -- saying the only reason he stuck to music was because of his mom's encouragement... "she got me a guitar two christmases ago and i absolutely hated it. it was the worst thing i've ever tried to do in my life." he kept on not knowing it would land him on abc's american idol.. "my girlfriend kind of signed me up and didn't tell me about it." the song he chose to sing for his audition is a special onea tribute he wrote for his mom called "gone." she adopted him before he was even a year old and passed away from cancer 2 years ago. "i wrote it as like, 'hey, this is what she did for me, this is why i am who i am today.'" elder said there's no way he'd be at this point without the support of the woman who raised him as her own... but he also gives credit to his fans... "any of our fans are like family to us." "if we go and play and there's nobody there, then there's really no point in us being there." one fan says she goes to every show she can makenot just for his music, but for the way he treats her... "there's never been a show that brandon hasn'ttaken time out of the show to make sure that i'm talked to." "he doesn't make me feel any different because of my disability." butted to "he's just a really good person on and off stage.and he just really means a lot to me." kilgo says he deserved the shot at stardom on american idol. "big-hearted, he'll do anything for anybody, he's very good with people." with monday's show as a launching pad, elder told us he's looking forward to the future. "i don't expect anything. i don't feel like i necessarily deserve anything, but i can say that i'm going to keep working hard and try to get to where i want to be." "and no matter what happens with american idol, elder says he's just grateful for the opportunity. reporting in lacey's spring, scottie kay, waay