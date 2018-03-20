Speech to Text for Morgan County Damage

disposal sites. new information... in the aftermath of last night's storms... many residents in the tennessee valley are left picking up the pieces today. one of the areas hit the hardest -- was morgan county... waay 31's marylee adams was surveying the damage and talking to residents all afternoon...marylee. i'm in falkville where i've seen a lot of damage, mostly due to large trees falling, some even hitting people's roofs. to give you an idea of the power of the storms we saw last night...some of these trees have been here over 100 years. residents in falkville told me they had never seen a storm like last nights. and today they are left with a massive amount of cleanup and damage. up on hand road i found two homes where trees had fallen onto their roofs. one family even taking matters into their own hands and trying to remove it themselves. they say this storm completely caught them off guard as they are long time residents and usually tornados and bigger storms don't hit them directly. helen johnson "that storm was teriffic....the wind it was just...terrible." lorraine large "we heard like a rumbling sound and felt the house shake and my daughter said, something just hit this house, we got up and ran outside in the poring rain and sure enough the biggest tree on the property hit the house." the good news is no one was injured and they are working to repair their homes. one resdient even told me a local church was going to come by later and begin helping with the clean up. live in morgan county, marylee adams waay31