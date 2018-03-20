Speech to Text for Scammers after severe weather

news. new tonight... there are two kinds of storm chasers you need to know about. one comes out while severe weather is moving through - analyzing the atmosphere and documenting the damage. after the storms though - dollar chasers target people and their pocketbooks claiming they can help with repairs. waay31's greg privett is live in the studio with this - i team instant investigation - consumer warning - on how to avoid crooks. greg? dan and demetria ... anyone watching who's the victim of yesterday's damaging storm. you're already living with a lot of stress. you couldn't avoid a hail- damaged roof. but, you can avoid a hail of scammers out to take your money and run. hail damage can be widespread after a storm. monday's severe weather produced a lot of hail. and the damage creates opportunity for con artists. the national insurance crime bureau warns . now is the time storm victims should be on guard against fraudulent roofers and contractors. your first red flag. most all scammers show up uninvited. if you didn't ask anyone to come by . send them away. before hiring a contractor . get your insurance company to sign off. and take this advice: work with only licensed contractors. get more than one estimate . never let a contractor pressure you into hiring them on the spot. get everything in writing cost, work expected, time schedules, guarantees, and payment schedules. demand references and check them out. ask to see the contractor's drivers license number . write it down . and also write down their license plate number. never sign a contract with blanks. fraudulent contractors could go in and add undesirable language. never pay a contractor in full or sign a completion agreement --- until the work is finished and you've checked to make sure it's up to code. never let a contractor interpretyour insurance policy.and never let a contractor talk you into avoiding your insurance company. waay 31 also checked with the better business bureau about how to best handle hail damage to your vehicle. if it's under warranty . make sure the repair shop will fix it as the manufacturer recommends. make sure your repair shop is certified. when you get an estimate . ask for a full explanation of what you can expect. and make sure you walk away with any warranty information . in writing . along with your estimate. consumer advocates and the insurance industry recommend . take these steps now . avoid a lot of headaches later. reporting live in- studio, greg privett, waay