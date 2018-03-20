Speech to Text for Russellville and Lauderdale County Damage

31 news. the national weather service says two tornadoes touched down in russellville and franklin county. waay31's breken terry shows us how clean up efforts are underway. i am here along highway 43 in russellville where crews just like this one are working to clean up damage toat about ten businesses in russellville. nat pop of power tools crews were busy taking apart a damaged roof ripped off of an atm machine at alabama central credit union in russellville hall- the drive through is demolished basically. but despite the damage at the credit union, they still opened on tuesday. hall- without those people, without our police, without our linemen, without our community it would have been a struggle to open today. alabama central credit union employee hillary hall said numerous people came by to offer help. hall- we've been fortunate. russellville is a community that does come together. and the credit union wasn't the only businesses with damage.waffle house will be closed for a few days because of damage. road gear trucking equipment had part of their roof ripped off and so did russellville pools-- hall- i've had calls from all over the state from people wanting to know were safe and how much damage we got. as businesses owners spent the day cleaning up, the national weather service surveyed the damage. they say one tornado touched down in russellville and another touched down in franklin county. amin- we're trying to figure out if we had one parent storm were trying to see how many tornadoes it could have put down. these storms are notorious to cycle. look live tag: the national weather service says they believe the tornado that touched down could have had wind speeds of 100 miles per hour. in russellville bt waay31