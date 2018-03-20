Speech to Text for Madison County Damage

new details at 5....on the storm damage in madison county.today, the national weather service confirmed tornados touched down in that area... and two tornados actually hit the same neighborhood in hazel green. waay 31's sydney martin is live in the red oak subdivision -- where at least one tree crashed through a woman's home. demetriawork crews spent the day out here assessing and then trying to start repairs on all this damage you see behind me. one of their biggest priorities is getting roofs patched up---so people here can get their power turned back on. carlee holmes, tree fell on house 'it was kinda like a big thud really. we didn't hear any glass breaking-so we hid for a few minutes in the living room. we didn't think about getting in the closet or anything like that. then it was over in 3 or 4 minutes." this is what the storm left behind!power crews worked through the night and well in to tuesday to repair downed line and remove the debris left behind. carlee holmes told us tuesday morning those power lines were in her front yard...along with multiple trees. crews restored power to most of the neighborhood. but, holmes and another neighbor are still without power.both dealt with trees falling on their house and in their yard. "we stayed all night with no power which was fine. but today it's cold. it's supposed to be really cold tonight." holmes's neighbors--who did not want to talk on camera....let us into their back yard...and inside their home to see the damage left behind from a tree that fell into their kitchen... fortunately, they left and went to a friend's house during the storm. as for holmes--she told me next time a storm rolls through the area...she'll be better prepared. "i'll probably be watching the radar more and we will probably have a place to hide better next time." both neighbors who had trees fall into their holmes told me they think it will be weeks if not months before all the damage is repaired. live in madison county sydney martin waay