Damage in Ardmore

the national weather service confirmed today a tornado hit the ardmore and elkmont communities in limestone county - one of six twisters that raked north alabama monday. this is drone footage giving you an aerial view of the damage. thanks for joining us - i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetriamcclen ton. waay31's brittany collins went straight to those hard- hit areas to show you the damage firsthand. here on gatlin road ... the strong wind from last night's storm ripped apart the house behind me. parts of the house and items from inside are scattered across the road into the neighbor's yard. "you think of this happening to someone else. but you don't think of it happening to your friends right around you." diane pack couldn't believe what she was seeing. she watched the news last night and saw her close friend's storm battered house in ardmore. pack says it was frightening. "all i could think of was to get in touch with them. i couldn't get in touch with them. so i stared texting, and saying are you okay? are you okay?? finally they got back in touch with me." pack tells me when the friends noticed the storm was churning closer to ardmore--they went to their neighbor's tornado shelter. "that's probably what saved their lives. they had their grandchildren with them. they went to the shelter and came out and realized the damage and knew then that they had made the right decision." treasured keepsakes ... and other valuables are now destroyed. only the memories remain of what this home in ardmore used to be. pack didn't live here. still she's heartsick. she and her husband re- designed the inside of it 4 years ago. "inside was like a brand new house. it's kind of hard to go in there and look at it because it took us about 4 months to do it. it's hard to look at everything we did is gone and destroyed. " last night ... other nearby neighbors were driving on highway 251. the violent storm turned them around. "there were garbage, debris, and limbs that were everywhere. that's when i decided to turn around and not drive into that." the national weather service confirmed a tornado hit elkmont...i caught up with those neighbors who are cleaning up the mess...they say the tornado felt like it lasted an eternity. "by 6:15, we went to the storm house. me and my family. heard a loud roar. it didn't sound like a train. sounded more like a jet plane to me." crews in ardmore are working to remove whatever they can salvage from inside this house. they're working to do that before any more rain gets here. reporting in limestone county brittany collins waay 31 news.