SEVERE WX: Frost Advisory - Freeze Warning
Drone Storm Damage Aerials 3-20-18
Aerial footage of storm damage in north Alabama.
Posted: Tue Mar 20 13:08:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Mar 20 13:08:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Patrick Ary
Huntsville
Overcast
49°
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Overcast
47°
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45°
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Overcast
47°
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
50°
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Most Popular Stories
LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Tornado watch for Cullman, Dekalb, Jackson and Marshall Counties
Three tornado sirens are not working in Huntsville
Tennessee Valley storm pictures and video
Decatur Police investigating fatal shooting of a 23-year-old
Damage near Ardmore
UPDATED: NWS confirms 6 tornadoes
School employee accused of engaging in sex act with student
School delays, closings and business re-openings
People in Limestone County are asked to avoid certain areas due to damage
Decatur man pleads guilty to federal kidnapping, child sex-trafficking charges
