Speech to Text for What The Tech: Young Men And Video Games

more young men are playing video games than ever before. and there's concern over how that is affecting their lives, and surprisingly, the job market. our techy guy has been looking at a new survey which has some surprising results. jamey explains, it's not looking good for the future you know that picture you have in your head about young guys playing video games in their mom's basement? there's a lot of truth to that. and those guys aren't even looking for jobs. a huge research project from princeton and the university of chicago shows that the unemployment rate for men between 21-30 has nearly doubled in the past 15 years and suggests it's because they're playing video games and living with their parents. and what's interesting is that they're not particularly unhappy about they're doing in fact, they're happier than men that age 20 years ago in other words, they're happy doing just what their doing. the research shows non- working young men, on average spend 520 recreational hours on their computers and 60% of that time is spent with a game remote in their hands. and the future does not look good. the number of hours young men are working keeps dropping, while the number of hours playing video games has grown over 50 percent over the past 3 years. you might try to argue that they're playing more video games because they can't find a job. but the overall unemployment rate is under 5%. clearly, if they want to find a job most could. but again, they're happy just the way things are. they're not spending money on rent. 67% of those young men live at home with their parents or a relative, which is a lot more than it was in 2000, when the job market was worse. their social life consists of talking online with other gamers while they play games such as world of warcraft. twitch, a website where people watch people play games is seeing record growth. researchers say the future does not look promising. as new video game technology becomes