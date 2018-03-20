Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Growing New Blood Vessels

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

any fear or anxiety. heart disease can be caused by a narrowing of the arteries carrying blood to the heart. but what if the body had the ability to grow new vessels to improve blood flow? we learned it could be medicine's next big thing. a recent finding by scientists could pave the way for a cutting-edge therapy for ischemic disease; a condition where blood flow is restricted. cg fangfei li, md, phd, sbp medical discovery institute in: :09 out: :16 "we are trying to develop a new treatment by making new blood vessels in the tissue." vo/narration..... graphic: in: :26 out: :29 imagine: instead of invasive and often complicated surgeries, doctors could use a technique to deliver a special protein to a patient's body first, encouraging new vessels to sprout. think of them growing like a tree. fangfei li, md, phd, sbp in: :30 out: :39 "at first, it grows as a stem, and then it becomes more branches. then overall the tissues will be surrounded by branches." vo/narration..... the challenge for researchers has been discovering how to encourage those sprouts to mature and hollow out, allowing blood to flow through without leaking. vascular biologists masanobu komatsu and fangfei li say they've identified the protein that will allow the change to happen, seen here in 3-d. blood and oxygen could flow through to damaged areas. cg masanobu komatsu, phd vascular biologist, sbp medical discovery institute in: 1:03 out: 1:09 "and if you can supply the fresh blood to the tissue then that definitely will save their life." researchers say they envision the first treatments will target tissues in the legs and later the heart. eventually this process might be used