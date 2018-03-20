Speech to Text for Three Tornado Sirens

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

was not a tornado. some weather sirens in huntsville are still not working... waay 31 called the madison county emergency management agency -- to ask why the repairs are taking so long... they told us that in order to repair the sirens at oakwood university, slaughter road, and owens crossroads elementary -- some of the pieces need to be moved by a crane.... they said the company using the cranes had a malfunction with the machinery -- which set back repairs.... the e-m-a said it should be up and running within 2 weeks -- unless