Speech to Text for Russellville Damage

at least ten businesses in russellville were damaged by monday's storms. franklin county emergency management tells us businesses from waffle house down to wendy's along highway 43 had their signs and roofs blown off. utility crews worked to restore power as police cleared highway 43 of debris. one business owner tells us his air conditioning unit and roof of a garage were destroyed in the storm. <i didn't know what to think other than get here and see what the damage was. and were lucky no one got hurt. this is material stuff and it can be replaced. > franklin county officials tell us some homes sustained minor damage-- but most of the damage was contained to businesses in russellville. no one was injured when the storms came through russellville. franklin county officials will be out this