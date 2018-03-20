Clear
SEVERE WX: Frost Advisory - Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Explosion at FedEx near Austin

Explosion at FedEx near Austin, TX.

Posted: Tue Mar 20 05:38:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Mar 20 05:38:24 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Explosion at FedEx near Austin

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we are following breaking news from san antonio texas...the fire department says a package bomb has exploded at a fedex distribution center about 30 minutes north of the city around 12 30 this morning..... this video is video just into the waay 31 newsroom of a very active scene- we also know federal authorites are investigation... right now we have confirmed through the abc affiliate, a fedex employee - apparently suffered a non-life- threateninginjury from the explosion....according to officials, the medium-sized package contained metal shrapnel and nails and was headed to austin when it exploded on a conveyer track.. police say they "hope" this is an isolated incident but federal agents say it is likely connected to the deadly austin bombings...
Huntsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events