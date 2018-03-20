Speech to Text for Explosion at FedEx near Austin

we are following breaking news from san antonio texas...the fire department says a package bomb has exploded at a fedex distribution center about 30 minutes north of the city around 12 30 this morning..... this video is video just into the waay 31 newsroom of a very active scene- we also know federal authorites are investigation... right now we have confirmed through the abc affiliate, a fedex employee - apparently suffered a non-life- threateninginjury from the explosion....according to officials, the medium-sized package contained metal shrapnel and nails and was headed to austin when it exploded on a conveyer track.. police say they "hope" this is an isolated incident but federal agents say it is likely connected to the deadly austin bombings...