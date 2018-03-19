Speech to Text for App Of The Day: Glass Door

if you're looking for a job or thinking about a change in careers, there are hundreds of places online that claim to help. but some job posting websites charge a fee and others aren't updated very often. our techy guy reporter jamey tucker found a website and an app to help you plan your future... and find out a little about your co- workers, too. not long ago if you applied for a job with a new company, you were rolling the dice as to whether it was a good place to work. now with glass door, you get an accurate look at the company, the environment even pay and benefits before showing up for an interview. glass door is one of the top websites in the country to find job listings. just type in what job or location you're seeking and the app pulls job postings listed on company websites. not only will you see the standard descriptions and expectations, you'll see lots of information about the company. how do current employees like the boss or management team? how's the pay and benefits? work conditions? morale? glass door relies on current employees of companies to leave reviews of their job and the company. the reviews are anonymous and might include how much someone is paid including salary and bonuses. want to know what the previous employee made? it's right here. the glass door reviews may also help job seekers avoid companies with toxic work environments. you can also get some insight into the interview process as employees post questions they were asked during their interview. some job openings are just one-click away from submitting an application. others have a link to the company website. so if you're looking for a new job, curious as to what else is out there, or you just want to know what they paid the guy before you, this app gives you an inside look. i'm jamey tucker and glass door is the app of the day.