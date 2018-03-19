Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Stem Cells And Stroke Treatments

picking up trash. it can happen in an instant... a stroke can leave a person debilitated and dependent on others. while some clinical trials are focusing on extending the treatment window... researchers are now also using stem cells to repair the damage to patients' brains. julian fowles was a busy entertainment lawyer who loved to dance. cg julian fowles stroke patient in: :05 out: :07 "my wife just loves to salsa." vo/narration...... but the music stopped when julian had a stroke about five years ago. julian fowles in: :11 out: :19 "i lost use of my legs and left arm, my face fell." vo/narration...... experts say the effects of a stroke can be reversed if the patient gets to the hospital within a 24 hour window. julian didn't seek help till the next day. cg dileep yavagal, md dir. of interventional neurology university of miami miller school of medicine in: :28 out: :34 "speech can be slurred or lost, eyesight can be affected." vo/narration..... now there's new hope: using stem cells. dileep yavagal, md in: :37 out: :40 "these are the building blocks of our bodies." vo/narration...... researchers at the university of miami are conducting a clinical trial, injecting stem cells from healthy donors into the damaged areas of patients' brains. cg jonathan jagid, md department of neurological surgery university of miami health system in: :50 out: :59 "that we can actually get the brain to start to heal, regenerate neurons, and for the first time produce improvement in these patient's symptoms." vo/narration..... the minimally invasive procedure is done through a one inch incision in the skull. dileep yavagal, md in: 1:04 out: 1:11 "with the idea that the cells will stimulate repair of the stroke area." vo/narration..... and strengthen weak limbs. julian had the procedure last july. because it's a double blind study, he doesn't know whether he got the stem cells or not. julian fowles in: 1:20 out: 1:22 "i'm looking forward to some change." vo/narration...... he is feeling stronger every day, rowing as part of his rehab. he's hoping the stem cells are helping him and someday others recovering from stroke. i'm martie salt reporting. anchor tag it's called the actissim to participate in the trial.. patients should be between the ages of 18 and 85 and suffered a stroke in the previous six months to seven and a half years. there are 60 clinical sites across