Fire Destroys Local Cabinet Store

traveling on the road though ... those games and activities will go ahead as sceduled. new at five.. flames ripped through a huntsville business this afternoon... engulfing the entire building and destroying everything inside. waay 31's meghan dooley is live from the cabinet making business with the latest details about what happened. meghan? when i arrived here at the scene ... i was able to talk to the business owner and an employee but they did not want to go on camera as they are too devastated and in shock. the business is huntsville american cabinets and owners say they've been around since 1958... and employed about 30 workers.. i spoke to the family who called 911 when they saw flames coming out of the building on their way back from walmart...here's what they say they saw as the fire first erupted. "we saw the smoke and were like, maybe we should check that out..it could be more than leaves burning..so we turned down the street and we noticed the building was on fire..back toward the, like between the two main buildings...so i had her call 911" the owner says he's asking for thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. . reporting live in huntsville, meghan dooley, waay 31 news.