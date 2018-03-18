Speech to Text for Saturday 10 PM Weather Update
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.
meteorologist liz cosgrove has been busy tracking
The WAAY 31 Severe Storm Tracker Team is tracking a storm system that will bring severe thunderstorms to the Tennessee Valley on Monday.
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.