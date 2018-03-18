Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Schools dismissing early Monday because of storm threat Full Story

Saturday 10 PM Weather Update

The WAAY 31 Severe Storm Tracker Team is tracking a storm system that will bring severe thunderstorms to the Tennessee Valley on Monday.

Posted: Sun Mar 18 13:02:15 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Mar 18 13:02:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Speech to Text for Saturday 10 PM Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

meteorologist liz cosgrove has been busy tracking
Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events