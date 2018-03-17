Speech to Text for St. Patrick's Day Parade Safety

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more about the florida collapse before commenting.... new details on the 41st annual st. patricks day parade in huntsville. it will impact commuters in the area... with huntsville police shutting down streets starting at 10:30 a.m... waay 31's kody fisher is live where the parade will start with--what other safety precautions huntsville p-d is taking to make sure everything goes smoothly. huntsville police tell me they will have more officers around the parade for security... business owners downtown say they're also beefing up security for this popular drinking holiday... brit crossley is the owner of keegans irish pub... he says his bar is one of many downtown that will have on-sight h-p-d officers to deal with any people who get too drunk. brit crossley/owner of keegan's irish pub "everybody is. they have to this time of year. you just have a big influx of people and you got to make sure everything is taken care of." st. patricks day isn't all about drinking in huntsville... there will also be a family friendly parade starting at eleven thirty... abby cook will be walking in that parade... she's excited... but she says there's something else she's looking forward to more... abby cook/walking in the parade "probably getting lunch after." kody fisher if you're not in the parade tomorrow, but you want to see what the route looks like from the perspective of somebody who is just hop in the car with me and lets go for a quick ride." it starts out here on woodson street north west... and you take a quick right onto holmes ave... from there... take a left on monroe street north west... once you take that to jefferson street north and take a right... you're entering the heart of downtown... after passing the court house... take a right onto williams avenue south west for a nice view of big spring park... after going in front of the von braun center... and taking a left onto clinton ave... and you're done... h-p-d will be closing off these streets starting at 10:30 saturday morning... andrea layden and her family are going to the parade saturday ... she says safety at big events is always somewhere in the back of her mind... andrea layden/planning on going to parade "in any big crowd there's going to be one guy who ruins it for everybody, but i think in an area like huntsville there's a greater sense of community and i don't feel as threatened in an area like this as i might in a bigger city." huntsville police tell me on top of the extra officers out tomorrow for safety... they'll also have d-u-i units patrolling hot spots throughout the area to catch people who are drinking and driving... reporting live in huntsville kody fisher... waay 31