Clear

2nd period surge leads Havoc past RiverKings

The Huntsville Havoc beat the Mississippi RiverKings 3-1 on Friday night.

Posted: Fri Mar 16 20:46:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Mar 16 20:46:51 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jesse Merrick

Speech to Text for 2nd period surge leads Havoc past RiverKings

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to the slick stuff we go...the havoc back in town tonight takin' on the mississippi river kings... scoreless in the second period...justin fox gives it up to shawn bates who's changin' that!...light the lamp and give the havoc the 1-nothin' lead... but that duo wasn't done...this time changin' roles...bates to fox on the power play...and just like that...the havoc take a two- nothin' lead... still in the second and not done yet...tyler pia-cent-ini may be small but he packs a punch...three nothin' havoc...and that's all they'd need to take this one
Huntsville
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events