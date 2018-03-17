Speech to Text for 2nd period surge leads Havoc past RiverKings

to the slick stuff we go...the havoc back in town tonight takin' on the mississippi river kings... scoreless in the second period...justin fox gives it up to shawn bates who's changin' that!...light the lamp and give the havoc the 1-nothin' lead... but that duo wasn't done...this time changin' roles...bates to fox on the power play...and just like that...the havoc take a two- nothin' lead... still in the second and not done yet...tyler pia-cent-ini may be small but he packs a punch...three nothin' havoc...and that's all they'd need to take this one