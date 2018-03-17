Speech to Text for Design for proposed Huntsville City Hall released

new at ten. huntsville city leaders have unveiled plans for a new municipal complex downtown. waay 31's charlisa gordon is live in huntsville with details on where the new city hall could be built. dan and demetria.you'r e looking at the current city hall behind me.now i want to show you where the new city hall will be.right across the street where this parking lock currently sits. cecil gholston / huntsville resident: "i think city hall should be upgraded" long time huntsville resident cecil gholston says it's time to transform and modernize city hall.he says the nearly 60 year old building has seen better day. cecil gholston / huntsville resident: "if you have a small building that's being occupied for several administrative reasons, if you make it bigger it can only help as far as financial." huntsville city council conducted a site study and the parking garage across the street.on clinton avenue and fountain row was recommended as the preferred location of the new building.the design from goodwyn mills cawood, the architectural and engineering firm, includes a five-story building with 130,000 square feet of office space. it would also include a parking garage with more than 700 spaces. john hamilton / huntsville city administrator: "our citizens may come and need services from multiple departments and have to go to four different buildings to try and get those services and what should be a single visit." hamilton say city offices currently stretch across five different buildings in the downtown.a new building would bring these offices to one location.the estimated to cost of the new building is roughly $48 million. city leaders say that's actually cheaper in the long run than renovating to the current building. john hamilton / huntsville city administrator: "so ultimately we can drive down the cost of government by getting into a new modern building." cecil gholston / huntsville resident: "everything cost money, but i think that it's important." one more thing of note.this parking garage was one of three locations in contention.with this being chosen as the best option based on the study. the city council has set aside funding for construction to begin in 2019. reporting live in huntsville charlisa gordon waay 31