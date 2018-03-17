Clear

Friday 10 PM Weather Update

Showers tonight and tomorrow morning will end and leave us with a quiet rest of the weekend. Severe thunderstorms on Monday can bring tornadoes and damaging wind.

Posted: Fri Mar 16 20:27:43 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Mar 16 20:27:44 PDT 2018
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Speech to Text for Friday 10 PM Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for assault rifles.
Huntsville
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events