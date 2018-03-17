Speech to Text for Friday 10 PM Weather Update
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.
for assault rifles.
Showers tonight and tomorrow morning will end and leave us with a quiet rest of the weekend. Severe thunderstorms on Monday can bring tornadoes and damaging wind.
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.