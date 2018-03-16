Speech to Text for Lauderdale County Murder

new information tonight into a murder investigation in lauderdale county... 62-year-old tommy blevins was found dead in his home one week ago.... waay 31 learned blevins is a registered sex offender.... waay 31's breken terry explains where the investigation stands tonight... ook live or live: investigators here at the lauderdlae county sheriff's office tell me they are not releasing how blevins was killed-- because it is an important part of the investigation, but they tell me multiple people are being interviewed in the case. potts- we're talking with family members, accuaintences, talking to anybody that he has been in contact with the last several months. lauderdale county investigator brad potts tells us day by day they are learning more information-- which could lead them to tommy blevins killer. potts- we're following up on any leads those interviews could reveal. blevins was found dead in his county road 94 home last thursday when a care giver came to check on him. officials believe he was killed between tuesday and thursday. blevins was a convicted sex offender and officials say they are looking at his past-- or anyone who would want to harm him. potts- we're looking at all aspects. we're looking at his past, his present, anything that may lead us to who did this to mr. blevins. look live or live: officials tell me they have recovered evidence in the case that will be sent to the state forensics lab. if you have any information or tips on this case please call the lauderdale co sheriff's office. in flo bt waay31.