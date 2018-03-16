Speech to Text for Jackson County Assault

new details... huntsville police are looking for the gunman responsible for a deadly shooting thursday night. they have identified the victim. 23-year old devonte bone died from multiple gunshot wounds shortly after arriving at huntsville hospital thursday night. investigators said bone was one of two people shot in a car at an apartment complex on sparkman drive. police said bone was in the driver's seat. a teenager in the back seat, suffered a minor gunshot wound and went to the hospital in a personal car. officials said he was treated and released. new at six... a deputy at the jackson county jail has been released from the hospital after having to get stitches in his face when he and another jailer were assaulted by an inmate... according to the jackson county sheriff's office, 47-year- old inmate - bobby wayne fennell-attacked the deputies at the jackson county jail thursday night... fennell is now facing felony charges for the assault... waay 31's scottie kay was in jackson county today where she talked to the sheriff about the assault, and learned what those in jackson county think should be done to keep it from happening again... according to sheriff chuck phillips, incidents like this don't happen in jackson county very often, but he says the jail is currently understaffed.. and that could be a reason why the inmate was able to assault two jailers at all... pkg: sot "the employee may not have been as injured as bad if he had had some help back there with him, someone that could have helped him. i mean the inmate got our jail staff down on the floor." 47-year-old bobby wayne fennell.. who is currently being held at the jackson county jail for drug charges.. will now face two counts of 2nd degree assault after hitting two deputies... something those in jackson county say is unacceptable.. and will continue to happen if something isn't done about it... sot "it does happen in almost every jail, especially if they're understaffed, and they don't have a nightstick or a weapon to protect themselves with." and he's not the only who thinks jailers should have more protection... sot "heavily arm the guards. and if that doesn't work, start shooting." according to officials, jailers don't carry guns, but they do have access to pepper spray and tasers... however, the sheriff believes something else may be the problem... sot "our jail staff may get a little bit too complacent sometimes working around the inmates because 99% of the time, there's not an issue." and he's not the only one who thinks the jailers may be too comfortable around the inmates... sot "jails are run like motels nowadays. they treat the prisoners like guests instead of prisoners. treat them like a prisoner." still, sheriff phillips says the biggest problem is that there aren't enough guards... and, unfortunately, they don't have the money to hire more... sot "instead of having one jail staff member going back there, doing something, you should have twoat least two. and being understaffed, sometimes you don't have but one that can go back there." and until they can hire more, one jackson county resident believes he may have a solution... sot "the only thing or remedy to it would be a 24/7 lockdown." sk on cam: others i talked with today say they feel sorry for the jailers who were assaulted, but tell me they're just glad to hear they're doing okay... reporting in jackson county, sk, waay 31 news