Madison Fire

new at 6... waay 31 learned about the heroic efforts of 3 huntsville police officers! take a look at your screen. they ran into this burning apartment building to make sure everyone got out alive.... i went to the area where the fire was. i started beating on doors. initially people weren't coming out. i started banging harder people started coming out slowly." the fire happened at the brixworth apartments off old madison pike while people were sleeping. tonight - waay 31's sydney martin is at the huntsville police department after she learned about the great lengths they went to make sure everyone got out alive. the officers told me they just happened to be at the right place at the right time... they were responding to a domestic disturbance at the complex when they noticed the building was on fire. "big balls of flame. they could definitely be seen from the interstate." you're looking at pictures of an apartment building at brixworth apartments on fire... "that night it was so windy that when the wind hit it it totally engulfed the whole building." but these 3 huntsville police officers ran towards the burning building off old madison pike to rescue the 17 people inside early saturday morning. officer tanius scott told me they banged on doors trying to wake up the people inside... and were especially concerned about people living on the second floor. tanius scott, huntsville police, "the flames were so intense. they were literally pushing me back. i knew there was no way i was going to make it up there." one man came out of his unit on fire according to the officers officer david jones, huntsville police "i had to tell him sir, you're on fire. stop drop and roll. he kinda looked at me real quick. he stop dropped and rolled and put the fire out himself." that image is something jones can't get out of his mind. officer david jones, huntsville police "his hair i remember his hair...in flames and the back of his shirt just burning." all 3 told me huntsville fire and rescue responded within minutes---but the officers didn't think their job was done. "lenzie albert , "the next responsibility as far as i was concerned. was getting a list of residents in apartment 9 to make sure we did get everyone out of the building." thetrio are humble about saving lives and risking they're own...and told me they did what anyone would do. "it was a blessing we were so close to the building to evacuate people and get them out." the officers told me they weren't working alone to evacuate the building...they also had some help from workers in a nearby restaurant that helped them evacuate the building. live in huntsville sydney martin waay 31 news.