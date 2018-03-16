Speech to Text for Highway 20 bridge

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at five... a bridge -- shutdown in limestone county for nearly 3 years -- will soon see construction... the bridge is on old highway 20 in limestone county - just past greenbrier road. it's right down the street from where the "mazda toyota manufacturing usa plant" will be located... as waay 31's meghan dooley shows us - it's news neighbors are excited to hear. meghan-"the bridge has been closed for 3 years but today commissioners told me they have enough money to go ahead and begin construction.." sotfrom charlie-"we come down this way pretty often to eat and see some of the people we grew up with down here." charlie tucker spent most of his life in the greenbrier area, and said the bridge's closure caused plenty of headaches. sot from charlie-"its an inconvenience the way you have to get back to greenbrier if youre coming from athens --you have to go all the way around 565" flooding forced the bridge to close more than two years ago in december 2015.it simply never reopened.. but -- limestone county says that will be fixed sometime in 2018 money's on the way to re- open the bridge.it's needed with toyota mazda moving in by 2021. the alabama department of transportation, the city of huntsville and then commissioner black will all contribute cash to make the repairs. sotfrom jason-"this will be the construction traffic to build the toyota plant money wasn'tthe only obstacle keeping the county from starting construction. the federal government said there are endangered snails in the area-- which forced a change in the new bridge's design and location. sot-"i hate that this couldn't be open already for the farmers and the local people but when you dont have they money you just dont have the money." but tucker said he's hopeful with construction starting sometime this yearthis will help the flow of traffic.. sot-"it'll be used." reporting in limestone county, meghan dooley, waay