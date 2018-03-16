Speech to Text for Florence Kid Hit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information tonight on a story we first brought you at 4.... a child was hit by a truck in florence.... i'm demetria mcclenton... and i'm dan shaffer.... waay 31's breken terry joins us live from the scene with the update - breken? i am here on locust street in florence and police just cleared the scene. just behind me on this street is where a six year old was hit by a car. we were here moments after the child was hit. florence police tell us a family member kept the child still and calm as the ambulance got on scene. they transported him to the florence colleseum to be taken to huntsville hosptial. police tell us the child was injured-- but alert and answering police officers questions. the driver of the truck did stop immediatly. police are calling this an accident at this time-- but secured the scene and documented it as protocal. live in florence bt waay31.