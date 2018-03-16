Speech to Text for Sparkman Dr Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as we get it. huntsville police are looking for the shooter that left one man dead and a teenager injured. the madison county coroner's office told usdevonte bone was killed in the shooting. thanks for joining us! i'm dan shaffer and i'm demetria mcclenton. it happened at the westlake apartments off sparkman drive near jordan lane. waay31's sydney martin is live at the huntsville police department this afternoon, after she learned huntsville police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.. dan demetria-- huntsville police told me there were 3 people inside the car bone was driving last night...when the shooting happened... the madison county coroner's office told me 23 year old devonte bone died from multiple gun shot wounds shortly after being transported to huntsville hospital. bone was sitting in the drivers seat of a car at the front of the westlake apartment complex when he was shot--according to police. investigators believe the shooter's car pulled up beside bone and started shooting. neighbors who didn't want to go on camera told waay 31 bone lived at the complex. huntsville police told waay 31 a 17 year old in the backseat of the car was also shot. he had only minor injuries and is out of the hospital this afternoon. the 3rd person in the car was not injured. police are still working to determine what led of to the shooting... they haven't released any description of the shooter. live in huntsville sydney martin waay