Friday 5 PM Weather Update

Scattered showers will increase tonight and stick around through Saturday morning. After that, the weekend will be mostly dry. Potentially dangerous and damaging thunderstorms are possible on Monday.

Posted: Fri Mar 16 15:43:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Mar 16 15:43:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Huntsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
