Madison County Schools discuss high tech solution for protec

new at 10... madison county school district is looking at a high-tech solution to keep students safe.... it's a story you're seeing first on waay 31.... waay 31's charlisa gordon is live in huntsville tonight... she got a first-hand look at one of the new safety measures the district is considering. madison county school superintendent matt massey says when it comes to school safety everything is on the table...from adding school resource officers to the latest technology. "it's really the focus of the nation." that's putting it mildly....madison county school board of education is no different. they're considering two possible options to improve school safety...includin g piloting a high tech radar and video monitoring system with huntsville tech company, dynetics. mike stokes / president, dynetics- owl, llc "imagine this is the school campus and they have a parameter that they want to protect you were divided into zones that you would then identify if anybody or vehicle goes into that zone that they're not supposed to." mike stokes, the president of dynetics' observation without limits system, believes securing school parameters 24-7 is one way to help keep weapons out of the school. the system uses a radar to detect movement and gives official 360 degree view of the area...with distances as far as 6 miles away from a school. mike: school safety is a complex issue as this debate moves forward and you see counter measures put in place, the threats are going to become more more sophisticated. superintendent massey says nothing is off the table when it comes to protecting students. matt massey / madison county school superintendent: "the cool thing is that there's all these local people have reached out in ways that they think they can help from the fence contractors to the fbi, atf homeland security. you know those folks that live in our community their kids go to our schools and they want to help. the district is also looking into hiring a professional consultant to assess the safety of their 27 schools. collin boyd / high school junior "technology is serves its purpose but it can't really stop a guy with a gun once he gets into a school." the school district also has a safety committee made up of local officials which has also tossed around a few ideas to improve safety. the board did not say when the new safety measures will be up for a vote. reporting live in huntsville charlisa gordon waay