Speech to Text for What The Tech: Apps For Allergy Relief

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with the temperatures going up it's only a matter of time before grass and weeds and flowers begin making things miserable for people with allergies. the sneezing and congestion and coughing makes it impossible for some people to enjoy spring. but some help could be on your smartphone. our tech guy jamey tucker has the story. those pretty trees that are starting to bloom are nightmares for people with severe allergies. if that's you i've found 2 apps that may offer some relief. the first is webmd's allergy app. you're probably familiar with webmd and their stand-alone allergy app is on the first screen, it shows you what's currently in season and whether there are any alerts for mold, dust, tree, grass and ragweed. you can choose to get a notification if a count gets high. you can track your allergies each day, any treatments that you took so you have a record of what works. webmd allergy also has some helpful articles about different allergies, with the latest research on treatments and tips for dealing with what's bothering you. the app uses your location for accurate reports but you can add other cities if you'll be traveling. allergy alert from pollen.com is a nice app if you want to know what the allergy forecast looks like. it rates how high the pollen count is each day, in addition, and this is big if you're looking ahead to something outdoors, a 4 day allergy forecast. it shows you what's in bloom and even has photos and information. you can add cities to your forecast and there's an allergy diary where you can record some basic information about how you feel each day. you'll see ads within these apps for over-the-counter allergy medicine and some discounts or coupons for over-the-counter medications, but that shouldn't be too much of a distraction. if you can see it through your watery eyes. that's what