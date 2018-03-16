Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Madison School Safety

Posted: Fri Mar 16 08:23:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Mar 16 08:23:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Patrick Ary
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events