Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Plamor Lanes

Plamor Lanes...

Posted: Fri Mar 16 08:13:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Mar 16 08:13:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Plamor Lanes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

school year ... a long standing staple of entertainment in huntsville is about to close its doors... the plamor lanes bowling alley was in huntsville for decades. but come may 11th... its doors will close for good... the owners tell waay 31 -- its because of the highly competitive entertainment landscape in the area... they will maintain
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events