Speech to Text for Plamor Lanes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

school year ... a long standing staple of entertainment in huntsville is about to close its doors... the plamor lanes bowling alley was in huntsville for decades. but come may 11th... its doors will close for good... the owners tell waay 31 -- its because of the highly competitive entertainment landscape in the area... they will maintain