Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Military Helicopter Crash

Military Helicopter Crash...

Posted: Fri Mar 16 07:32:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Mar 16 07:32:17 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Military Helicopter Crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning- an investigation is underway after a u-s military helicopter crashed in iraq... officials are saying deaths are likely... waay 31s alyssa martin is at the breaking news desk with more on what we're learning overnight. we have learned the helicopter was carrying 7 people when it crashed in western iraq near the border with syria. this is video of a similiar helicopter to the one which crashed... we also know this morning rescue teams were on the scene of an accident within an hour... we looked into what the chopper was being used for- and learned it was not part of a combat mission...accordi ng to officials... and early reports do not indicate hostile fire caused the crash.... since helicopters like these fly in pairs, officials will be talking to the crew that was flying alongside the craft that crashed. the exact cause is still under investigation... no identities have been released at this
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events