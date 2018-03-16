Speech to Text for 6 Dead in Miami Bridge Collapse

new details-this morning a memorial now stands to remember those killed in the florida international university bridge collapse....this memorial is at the intersection near the bridge. we have just learned within the last hour the number of deaths is increasing... waay 31s alyssa martin is at the breaking news desk with new information... we have just learned the number of deaths has increased from 4 to 6... this morning we're also learning a team of national transportation safety board members are working overnight at the scene doing a thorough investigation. today- the rescue mission is now a search and rescue effort.. the main section of the pedestrian bridge swung into place just a few days ago...it was designed to give f-i-u students and staff a way to safely cross the busy intersection...the school actually posted a video of the proccess last saturday.... authorities say they were conducting a stress test on the bridge thursday morning - and florida senator maro rubio tweets that the bridge collapsed when the cables were being tightened. it is unclear if that is the cause of the collapse. the states top leaders are calling for a full investigation- hear what one wittness describes as she watched the bridge fall... i thought to myself i was it was it was shocking to me and i couldn't believe that it was falling so i told myself why would they do this. why are they bringing the bridge down. i don't understand what's going on. i was in shock and when it finally hit me like this is bad. so that's when i jumped out of my car and i started running to assist. victims were trapped under almost 1000 tons of concrete....the project had taken years of plannig and local officials touted the bridge as state of the art... even highlighting the projects speedy construction technique....investigators say are are working to determine if the collapse was caused by a design flaw ot construction issue... so far none of the victims have been