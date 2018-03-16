Speech to Text for TIF District

prison... the huntsville board of education isnow on board with the tax increment financing district recently passed by the city ... board members voted in favor of the tif district that will pay for infrastructure needed for the mazda toyota manufacturing u-s-a incorporated plant ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now with a break down of what exactly the resolution means ... the board of education's financial adviser told waay 31 the vote is a way for the school district to show support for the city ... even though the tif district could cause the school district to lose out on a lot of property tax revenue ... the city of huntsville has frozen the property tax values within the tif district... which means any and all new property tax value will be given to the city to pay for infrastructure projects... normally that money would go to the school district... for example ... the most recent tif district created by the city of huntsville in 2016 had a starting property tax value at 91 thousand ... the most recent evaluation shows the valueat 775 thousand dollars ... that 684 thousand dollar difference went to the city ... the same scenario could play out in this district ... but by passing this resolution the school board is saying losing out on those tax dollars is worth it if it means economic growth ... live in hsv