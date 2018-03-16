Speech to Text for Huntsville Shooting

new this morning: huntsville police are investigating a late-night shooting that left one person dead. the shooting happened at the westlake apartment complex on sparkman drive. that's where we find waay 31's will robinson-smith. will what else do we know about this deadly shooting? we know that two people were shot here at the complex last night: one fatally as you mentioned and one who suffered minor injuries. the shooting happened sometime around 10 o'clock last night. investigators tell me that two people were shot in a car in the parking lot. one was pronounced dead. the other we're told only had a graze wound from a bullet and went to huntsville hospital in a personal car. he was treated and released, and is being interviewed by investigators. at this point in the morning no suspects or persons of interest have been identified by huntsville